The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has proposed an amendment in the Legal Metrology Rules, which will make display of information, including name, country of origin, best before date among others, mandatory on all packaged commodities sold to retail users, irrespective of the quantity. Currently the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 are not applicable on packaged commodities containing quantity of more than 25 kg or 25 litres barring some exceptions. Now, DoCA is proposing to make the Rules mandatory for all pre-packaged commodities meant for retail sale even if the quantity is more than 25 kgs or 25 litres.

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 makes it mandatory for declaration of certain information on pre-packaged commodities packed for retail sale in the interest of consumers. This includes name and address of the manufacturer, packer or importer, country of origin, common or generic name of the commodity, net quantity, month and year of manufacture, MRP, Unit Sale Price, best before or use by date and consumer care details among others.

Reasons for proposed change

These rules are currently not applicable on packages of commodities containing quantity of more than 25 kilogram or 25 litre except in the case of cement, fertiliser and agricultural farm produce, which are sold in bags of up to 50 kgs to retail channel. These rules are also not applicable on products packed for industrial and institutional consumers and on cement, fertiliser and agricultural farm produce sold in bags above 50 kilogram.

“The revised provision will provide that these Rules shall apply to all packaged commodities sold in bags in retail, except to the packaged commodities meant for the industrial consumers,” it said in a statement.

Stakeholder feedback

The Ministry said that so far, the Rules were not applicable on larger packs with quantities above 25 kgs or litres because it was assumed that such packs are not meant for retail sale. “However, it is observed that the packaged commodities above 25 kg are also available in the market for retail sale, which is not as per the intention to make all declarations on pre-packaged commodities meant for retail sale,” it further noted.

DoCA said this amendment is being proposed in the wake of the evolving market across both offline and online channels. “This revised provision will help in establishing uniform standards and requirements for packaged commodities, promoting consistency and fairness across different brands and products and will help consumers in making informed choices based on complete information,” it added. DoCA has invited comments from stakeholders within the next 15 days till July 29.