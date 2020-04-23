Domestic crude, gas production down as COVID-19 lockdown stunts demand

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Domestic crude oil production stood at 2.7 million tonnes while gas production was at 2411.16 million standard cubic metres during March 2020. Oil production was down by 5.50 per cent while gas production was 8.64 per cent lower than the production during March 2019.
Refinery output, a measure of the total crude oil processed in the country, during March 2020 was at 21.20 million tonnes. This is 5.74 per cent lower when compared with refinery output in March 2019.
An official statement said there was less oil production due to restriction of movements for field operations in onshore fields due to COVID-19 lockdown. This is in addition to other routine issues that hampered oil production.
There was also closure of gas wells in offshore in March 2020 due to less offtake by GAIL and GSPC due to on-going COVID-19 lockdown conditions. There was lesser production due to less gas offtake by gas consumers in Cauvery and Rajahmundry assets and no gas offtake in Jodhpur asset, the statement said.
Output at refineries was also hit due to lower demand amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.
