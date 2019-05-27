Domestic crude oil output dips 6.9%

Domestic crude oil production during April stood at 2.71 million tonnes while gas production was at 2655.89 million standard cubic meters (mscm).

According to data shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India’s crude oil production during April was 6.94 per cent lower than April 2018 levels.

Natural gas production was at 0.26 per cent lower than April 2018 production. Refinery production was at 20.70 million tonnes, 4.28 per cent higher compared to April 2018 production.