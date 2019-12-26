Domestic crude oil output falls 5.98 per cent in November 2019

India’s domestic crude oil production during November 2019 stood at 2.61 million tonne. This is 5.98 per cent lower than the crude oil production reported in November 2018. Natural Gas production also reported a decline of 6.16 per cent from November 2018 levels, falling to 2563.41 million standard cubic meters (mscm) during November 2019.

On the contrary, refinery output during November 2019 rose to 21.9 million tonne, up by 3.75 per cent from November 2018. A fall in domestic production and rise in refinery output means that more dependence on imports for meeting demand.

Crude oil production by ONGC during November 2019 stood at 1.67 million tonne, 1.89 per cent lower compared with the production during November 2018. The fall in production was attributed to sub-sea leakages, water cut, power shut downs and electrical faults and a decline in pressure across fields.

Crude oil production by private and joint venture projects during November 2019 was stood at 0.68 million tonne which is 15.13 per cent lower than output during November 2018. The fall was because of operational issues and non-grant of environment clearance in some wells.

Natural gas production by ONGC during November 2019 was 1893.85 mscm, this was 9.45 per cent lower when compared with November 2018. The decline was because of partial shutdowns, and less or no gas off take by consumers. Oil India also reported a gas decline because of environmental loss due to bandh and miscreant activities, and also less off take by consumers.