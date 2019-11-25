Domestic demand lifts pepper price

Black pepper prices in Kochi market was up by Rs 3 per kg on Monday, thanks to domestic demand from the end-users in the upcountry market.

The average price realized for ungarbled pepper was Rs330 per kg. Selected quality from high range Idukki traded up to Rs 340 per kg and lowest at Rs 325. Lower grade pepper on credit traded at Rs 335 per kg.

There was improvement in total arrivals which stood at 35 tonnes. This is because traders in the terminal markets were active and therefore pepper from primary markets attracted to terminal markets in Kochi. The quality pepper was quoting at Rs 340 per kg, said Kishor Shamji of Kishor Spices.

However, pepper imports from Sri Lanka are still continuing and the quantity imported during October was 800 tonnes. Of this, 234 tonnes was imported by Kerala based parties who sold some quantity at Rs 320 per kg, Shamji said.

New Delhi based importers who have imported 220 tonnes in October also marketed the commodity in upper Indian markets at Rs330. Pepper imports under SAFTA and ISFTA are still on when local prices in Sri Lanka are below Rs 300 per kg. He also said that reports of pepper arriving from Sri Lanka is of Vietnam origin is wrong. Sri Lankan pepper prices itself has declined because of harvesting time in the island nation.