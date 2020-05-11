Commodities

Domestic demand lifts soya oil

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on May 11, 2020 Published on May 11, 2020

Improved domestic demand perked up soya oil in Indore and adjoining mandis with soya refined (Ruchi) here today being quoted at ₹812, soya refined (Avi) at ₹805, soya refined Neemuch (Dhanuka) at ₹797 , Kalapipal (Ambika) at ₹810 and soya refined Pachor (MS) ruled at ₹803 for 10 kg respectively. Soya solvent also traded higher at ₹760-65 for 10 kg. Improved demand in oil and weak availability of soya seeds with the crushers because of rains and thunderstorms lifted plant deliveries of soyabean today to ₹4,025-50 a quintal. Soya DOC on the hand ruled stable at ₹31,500 on weak domestic demand.

oilseeds and edible oil
