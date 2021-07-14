Domestic mineral production stable in May

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector during May was stable on a month-on-month basis at 108, the Ministry of Mines said on Wednesday.

The index in April had fallen by 22 per cent over March. On a year-on-year basis, the May index was higher by 23.3 per cent over a lower base. The cumulative growth for April-May 2021 over the corresponding period of the previous year is 29.4 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, production of bauxite during May 2021 declined by 1 per cent to 16.43 lakh tonnes. Chromite production declined by 31 per cent to 4.36 lakh tonnes. Gold production fell by 74 per cent to 31 kg.

Additionally, coal production during May 2021 stood at 532 lakh tonnes, lignite at 31 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilized) at 2660 million cubic metres, crude oil at 24 lakh tonnes, iron ore at 234 lakh tonnes, and manganese ore at 223 thousand tonnes.