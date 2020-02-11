Commodities

Downtrend in chana remains

Updated on February 11, 2020

Downtrend in chana continued amidst weak physical demand and better crop report. Chana (kanta) was quoted at ₹3,950-4,000 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹3,900 and chana (vishal) at ₹3,800- 3,900. Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹4,800-4,900 and chana dal (medium) at ₹5,000-5,100, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,200-5,300. Dollar chana tradedat ₹5,000-5,500. In container, dollar chana (42/44 count) was quoted at ₹6,150.

