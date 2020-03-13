Downtrend in pulse continues

Downtrend in pulse seeds and pulses continued on weak future and physical demand. Besides, rise in the arrival of new crop has also added to sluggish trend in pulse seeds. On Friday, masur (bold) in Indore mandis declined to ₹4,300 a quintal, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,100. Compared with last week, masur is ruling at ₹150 a quintal lower. Masur dal ruled steady with masur dal (medium) being quoted at ₹5,500-5,600, while masur dal (bold) was quoted at ₹5,600-5,700 a quintal.

Moong and urad ruled steady with moong (bold) quoted at ₹7,500-7,800 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-6,800. Moong dal(medium) quoted at ₹8,600-8,700 a quintal, moong dal (bold) at ₹8,800-8,900, while moong mongar ruled at ₹9,300-9,400. The rise in the arrival of new crop in Andhra Pradesh also dragged urad with urad (bold) today declining to ₹6,200-6,500, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,500 a quintal. Compared to last week urad is ruling ₹300 a quintal lower. Weak demand also dragged urad dal with urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,400-7,500 a quintal, urad dal (bold) at ₹7,600-7,700, while urad moongar ruled at ₹9,000- 9,100 a quintal respectively.