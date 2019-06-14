Downtrend in pulses continues

The downtrend in pulse seeds and pulses continued amid weak physical demand and the government’s move to curb rising prices of tur.

Moong (bold) quoted at ₹5,800-₹5,900, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-₹5,300.

Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,100-₹7,200, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,300-₹7,400, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,800-₹7,900 a quintal.