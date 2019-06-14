Commodities

Downtrend in pulses continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on June 14, 2019 Published on June 14, 2019

The downtrend in pulse seeds and pulses continued amid weak physical demand and the government’s move to curb rising prices of tur.

Moong (bold) quoted at ₹5,800-₹5,900, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-₹5,300.

Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,100-₹7,200, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,300-₹7,400, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,800-₹7,900 a quintal.

