Downtrend in pulses continues

Downtrend in pulses and pulse seeds continued on weak physical demand and rise in selling by Nafed with masur (bold) being quoted at ₹4,625-50 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at ₹4,400. Masur dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,400-5,500, while masur dal bold was quoted at ₹5,600-5,800 a quintal. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹7,500-7,800 , while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-6,800. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹8,800-8,900 , moong dal (bold) at ₹8,900-9,000, and moong mongar at ₹9,400-9,500 . Urad (bold) was quoted at ₹7,200-7,300, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,000-5,500. Weak demand also dragged urad dal (medium) at ₹8,000-8100 , urad dal (bold) at ₹8,200-8,300, and urad moongar at ₹9,200-9,300. Urad dal is ruling at ₹300 a quintal lower than last week’s levels.