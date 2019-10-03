Commodities

Downtrend in spot rubber

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

Spot rubber surrendered on Thursday. RSS 4 weakened to ₹122 (123.50) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The market lost further tracking the declines in domestic futures and international trendsetters. October futures dropped to ₹121.25 (124.39) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹101.13 (103.10) per kg at Bangkok. October futures weakened to ₹ 98.38 (100.67) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 122 (123.50); RSS-5: 119 (121.50); ISNR 20: 105 (105.50) and Latex (60% drc): 108 (108.75).

Published on October 03, 2019
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil merchants seek higher price for copra