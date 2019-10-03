Downtrend in spot rubber

Spot rubber surrendered on Thursday. RSS 4 weakened to ₹122 (123.50) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The market lost further tracking the declines in domestic futures and international trendsetters. October futures dropped to ₹121.25 (124.39) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹101.13 (103.10) per kg at Bangkok. October futures weakened to ₹ 98.38 (100.67) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 122 (123.50); RSS-5: 119 (121.50); ISNR 20: 105 (105.50) and Latex (60% drc): 108 (108.75).