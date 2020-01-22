Downtrend in tur continues

Downtrend in tur continued amidst rise in arrival of the new crop with tur Maharashtra (new) being quoted at ₹4,950-5,000, while tur Madhya Pradesh (new) declined to ₹4,300-4,600 a quintal. Tur dal (sawa no. ) was quoted at ₹6,700-6,800, tur dal (full) at ₹7,100-7,200, while tur marka was quoted at ₹7,500-7,600. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹7,500-8,000, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-7,000. Moong dal (medium) ruled at ₹8,900-9,000.