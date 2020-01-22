Commodities

Downtrend in tur continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

Downtrend in tur continued amidst rise in arrival of the new crop with tur Maharashtra (new) being quoted at ₹4,950-5,000, while tur Madhya Pradesh (new) declined to ₹4,300-4,600 a quintal. Tur dal (sawa no. ) was quoted at ₹6,700-6,800, tur dal (full) at ₹7,100-7,200, while tur marka was quoted at ₹7,500-7,600. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹7,500-8,000, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-7,000. Moong dal (medium) ruled at ₹8,900-9,000.

Published on January 22, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coonoor tea auction volume falls