Commodities

Downward trend resumes in spot rubber

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on October 10, 2019 Published on October 10, 2019

Spot rubber resumed the downward journey on Thursday. RSS 4 declined to ₹119 (120) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend continued to remain mixed as ISNR 20 regained strength on enquiries from the non tyre sector. October futures slid to ₹121.06 (121.12) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹102.33 (101.37) per kg at Bangkok. Its October futures improved to ₹99.40 (99.11) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 119 (120); RSS-5: 117 (118); ISNR 20: 105 (104) and Latex (60% drc): 104.50 (105.75).

rubber (commodity)
