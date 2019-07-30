Commodities

Drop in turmeric prices continues

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on July 30, 2019 Published on July 30, 2019

Turmeric prices continued to fall on Tuesday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric price decreased by ₹350 a quintal and at the Regulated Marketing Committee, it fell by ₹300. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society also the price decreased by ₹150. The price of the root variety fell by ₹100. Nearly 60 per cent of turmeric arrived were sold. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,709-7,516 and root variety at ₹5,300-6,908.

Published on July 30, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coal imports likely to rise up to 13% in 2019