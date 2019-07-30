Drop in turmeric prices continues

Turmeric prices continued to fall on Tuesday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric price decreased by ₹350 a quintal and at the Regulated Marketing Committee, it fell by ₹300. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society also the price decreased by ₹150. The price of the root variety fell by ₹100. Nearly 60 per cent of turmeric arrived were sold. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,709-7,516 and root variety at ₹5,300-6,908.