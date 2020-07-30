Commodities

Edible oils flare up on bullish global cues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

Riding on strong global cues, oils in Indore mandis continued to trade higher despite subdued festival demand. Soya refined Indore was being quoted at ₹845-50 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹795-800.

Plant rates of soya oil were also quoted higher with soya refined (Vippy) today rising to ₹853 for 10 kg, (Ruchi/Keshav/Shaan) ruled at ₹850, Bajrang at ₹851. Soya refined MS Pachore was quoted at ₹850, soya refined Neemuch (Dhanuka) at ₹840, soya refined Mandsaur (Amrit) at ₹842, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) was quoted at ₹855, respectively.

Palm oil (Indore) today rose to ₹855/10 kg, while palm oil (Bombay) was quoted at ₹815. Cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled ₹808/10 kg. Groundnut oil (Indore) ruled at ₹1,300, groundnut oil (Gujarat) at ₹1,250-60, while groundnut oil (Bombay) went for ₹1,280-90 for 10 kg, respectively. Amidst declining arrivals mustard seeds (Nimar) ruled firm at ₹4,300-4,325 a quintal, while raida was quoted at ₹4,300.

Weak availability of mustard seeds with crushers lifted plant deliveries for Jaipur line to ₹5,050-55 a quintal. Arrivals across the country today declined to 1.25 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 80,000 bags, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 10,000 bags, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana/Punjab and Gujarat with 5,000 bags each, while 20,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.

Published on July 30, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid dents gold demand to 11-year low