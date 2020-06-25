Edible oils in bearish grip

The arrival of mustard seeds across the country today was recorded at 3.25 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 2 lakh bags, followed by Uttar Pradesh 55,000 bags, Madhya Pradesh at 15,000 bags, Gujarat and Haryana/Punjab at 10,000 bags each, while 35,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.

Weak arrival perked up mustard seeds (Nimar) to ₹4,150 a quintal, while raida was quoted at ₹3,950. Plant deliveries were quoted lower at ₹4,825-30 a quintal on weak demand in mustard oil.

Similarly, palm oil (Indore) went for ₹855 for 10 kg, palm oil (Bombay) ₹830, while cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹800 for 10 kg, respectively. Groundnut oil (Indore) ruled at ₹1,360-80 for 10 kg, groundnut oil (Gujarat) at ₹1,350, while groundnut oil (Bombay) ruled at ₹1,380 for 10 kg.

Despite rise in futures, most of the oils at the mandis in Indore traded low on weak global cues and slack demand. Soya refined Indore (Ruchi) on Thursday was quoted at ₹842 for 10 kg each, soya refined (Prakash) at ₹845, soya refined (Bajrang) at ₹840, soya refined Neemuch (MS Solvex) at ₹824, Dhanuka ₹820, soya refined Mandsaur (Amrit) ₹823, soya refined MS Pachore ₹832, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) ruled at ₹840/10 kg, respectively. Soya solvent, on the other hand, declined to ₹795-800.

Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!