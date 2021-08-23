Elachi, an online cardamom portal, start operations

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Elachi Online, a new integrated portal for cardamom trade, has started functioning on a pilot basis at the primary trade centre at Bodinayakanur in Tamil Nadu last week by trading around 65 tonnes.
KCPMC Ltd, a leading name in the cardamom industry, has launched the portal with the support of the Gurugram-based Intello Labs, a startup formed by alumni of IIT Delhi.
The new portal has multiple extra facilities, which are highly beneficial for both sellers and buyers of cardamom with a host of new features such as grades, liter weight and colour grades. Technologically advanced imaging machines and algorithms that define the nature of the cardamom are also included in the portal. The information compiled will improve accuracy, leading to the trade of more volumes on the portal.
These data features are hitherto unavailable in the cardamom industry, which are still dependent on the conventional method such as human grading, examining physical samples and analysing, which may impact the accuracy or have limitations on volumes, said Jojo George, Managing Director, KCPMC.
“We are introducing a new system with the support of Artificial Intelligence where three main ingredients of cardamom trade such as colour, litter weight and grading in the available lots can be technologically ascertained. These are the three critical parameters for cardamom trade on which the price discovery is based upon. With more players joining the portal, the nature of cardamom trade will change, thereby making it easier and more transparent among stakeholders”, he said.
The portal will soon go multi-locational, enabling the trading of the same lots of cardamom from different locations simultaneously. This would be highly beneficial to traders, especially in the pandemic times where people are finding difficulties travelling to areas of trade/auctions in Kerala or Tamil Nadu.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...