Erode turmeric traders unhappy over poor arrival

Turmeric traders here were not happy over poor arrival on Tuesday.

“After four days of closure, the four turmeric markets in Erode reopened on Tuesday. The traders expected good arrival of quality turmeric. But only 2,400 bags of medium-variety turmeric arrived for sale. Some traders have received fresh local demand, examined the samples and purchased for their demands. The sale at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society and Regulated Marketing Committee are encouraging, as cent per cent sale was recorded in the two markets. But the traders did not quote increased price for the commodity,” said RKV Ravishankar, president, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said traders have purchased all the good-quality turmeric among the medium-variety that had arrived. On average, 80 per cent of arrived turmeric was sold. The price of turmeric at the Turmeric Futures was decreased. He said the present price will remain for another few days with slight ups and down based on the quality.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,259-6,509 a quintal, and the root variety at ₹4,599-5,555 a quintal. Of the 1,619 bags that had arrived, 885 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,889-6,039 a quintal, and the root variety at ₹4,389-5,450 a quintal. All the 239 bags of turmeric placed for sale were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,199-5,944 a quintal, and the root variety at ₹4,891-5,589 a quintal. All the 336 bags of turmeric kept for sale were sold.