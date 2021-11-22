Explore surplus paddy sale, Punjab told

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
In a move probably aimed at reducing handling costs at the initial stage of the rice procurement process, the Centre has asked Punjab to explore the possibility of auctioning paddy in some districts where there is a surplus.
Earlier this month, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) wrote to the Director, Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, to explore the option of auctioning the paddy in surplus districts such as Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur at the end of the procurement season.
“The marketability of rice, surplus quantity, storage constraints and overall cost-benefit should drive objective decision making. It is clarified that neither farmers nor millers will suffer any loss from such an initiative,” the FCI said in the letter.
FCI’s letter follows the visit of Union Secretary for Food and Public Distribution Sudhanshu Pandey to Punjab and Haryana last month to review the procurement process
The paddy procurement is still under process and total paddy purchased by the Government agencies in Punjab for the Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22 stood at 165.58 lakh tonnes as on November 11. Punjab State agencies have procured 163.81 lakh tonnes, while FCI had procured 1.37 lakh tonnes. In Haryana, the paddy procured by State agencies and FCI stood at 53.38 lakh tonnes.
Overall, paddy procured across the country by various state agencies and FCI stood at 231.36 lakh tonnes as on November 11 for the 2021-22 kharif marketing season.
Trade sources see the latest move by the Centre asking Punjab to explore auctioning of surplus paddy as a step towards reducing the handling and storage costs of the paddy/rice in the initial stage of the procurement process. The Government buys the paddy at MSP first from the farmers and then auctions it at the mill level so that both farmers and the mills don’t suffer.
“It is a good move,” said B V Krishna Rao, President, The Rice Exporters Association commenting on the Government’s proposed move to auction surplus paddy in Punjab. Such a move reduces the handling and storage costs for the Government, hence reducing the subsidy burden, Rao said.
Also, it will make more rice available in the market. The proposed move is WTO compliant and will help exporters find more paddy for export and help retain the global position, Rao said. India has emerged as the largest exporter of rice in recent years.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...