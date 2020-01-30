Exporters go slow on Kochi tea

The prevailing tensions in West Asia has prompted tea exporters sourcing the commodity from Kochi auctions to go slow in their buying.

Following a subdued demand, shippers to all overseas destinations was generally selective in their procurement of both CTC and orthodox grades. Many of the exporters operated at the bottom of the market and was confined to low-priced teas, traders said.

In Sale 5, the market for good liquoring teas in CTC grades remained steady to firm and sometimes dearer. The quantity offered was 9,60,080.60 kg and it realised an average price of ₹117.72, up from ₹115.93 per kg in the previous week, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

The demand was less for orthodox grades and exporters absorbed a small quantity out of the total 14,000 kg offered.

In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched ₹111-141, mediums were quoted at ₹82-131 and plain grades stood at ₹75-80.

In leaf category, the market for Nilgiri whole leaf in orthodox grades was lower by longer margins of ₹5 to ₹10 and sometimes more. The quantity offered was 2,06,721 kg and the average price realised was ₹131.49, up from the previous week.

In CTC leaf, high-priced brokens was lower by ₹5 to ₹10. The quantity offered was 30,500 kg. Kerala and upcountry buyers lent a fair support.

Monica/Mayura SFD quoted the best prices of ₹148 in dust varieties. In leaf, Chamraj FOP came to the top, quoting ₹230 per kg.