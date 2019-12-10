Commodities

Fall in turmeric arrivals

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on December 10, 2019 Published on December 10, 2019

Turmeric arrivals at Erode markets were subdued on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,299-6,555 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,769-5,909. Of the arrival of 725 bags of turmeric, 318 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,799-5,189 and the root variety at ₹4,699-5,499. All the 158 bags of turmeric placed for sale were sold.

