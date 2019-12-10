Fall in turmeric arrivals

Turmeric arrivals at Erode markets were subdued on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,299-6,555 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,769-5,909. Of the arrival of 725 bags of turmeric, 318 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,799-5,189 and the root variety at ₹4,699-5,499. All the 158 bags of turmeric placed for sale were sold.