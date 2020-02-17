There was a fall in turmeric arrivals at Erode markets on Monday.

“Only 1,350 bags, including 360 bags of Mysore-8 variety new turmeric, arrived. The buyers were keen on the new turmeric and purchased limited quantity of old turmeric,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said upcountry demand was negligible and there was limited local demand from turmeric powder grinding units. The prices for either the old or the new did not appreciate. Turmeric futures also ended in the red, he added.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, new turmeric was sold at ₹5,555-6,610 for a quintal of finger turmeric and the root variety fetched ₹5,473-5,873. Old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,319 and the root variety at ₹3,888-4,410. Of the total arrival of 860 bags, 599 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, old turmeric was sold at ₹5,019-6,476 and root variety at ₹5,089- 6,226. Of the arrival of 242 bags, 229 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,514-6,499 and the root variety at ₹4,600-5,244. Of the 413 bags kept for sale, 398 bags were sold.