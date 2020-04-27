Commodities

Fall in turmeric arrivals

Updated on April 27, 2020

There was a slump in turmeric arrivals at Erode markets on Monday. “Turmeric growers are unhappy with the current price levels,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,729 to ₹6,507 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,509 to ₹6,429. Of the arrival of 267 bags, 135 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,539 to ₹6,507 and root variety at ₹5,859 to ₹6,507. Of the arrival of 302 bags, 185 were sold.

