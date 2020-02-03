Fall in turmeric prices worries farmers

Fall in turmeric prices have worried the farmers. “On Monday, farmers brought 2,500 bags of old turmeric. Only 20 bags of new Mysore-8 turmeric variety arrived, which were sold for ₹6,800 a quintal. Lower prices were quoted for the old turmeric because of poor upcountry demand,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,459-6,869 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,109-6,003. Of 2,011 bags that arrived, 774 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,214-6,565 and root variety at ₹4,866-6,408. Of 84 bags that arrived, 33 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,500-6,499 and root variety at ₹5,259-6,188. Of 422 bags kept for sale, 382 bags were sold.