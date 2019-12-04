Farm-gate sales impact pepper arrivals to Kochi

The focus on farm-gate level sales of pepper by primary market dealers has impacted arrivals to Kochi on Wednesday.

The total arrival was hardly seven tonnes. The decision by Karnataka sellers and importers to abstain from the trade has also affected the quantity offered.

Idukki primary market dealers reported that they have sold quality pepper to Tamil Nadu-based dealers at ₹345 per kg at farm-gate level, whereas the average price for ungarbled variety in Kochi continue to remain steady at ₹333 per kg. Sellers demanded ₹335 per kg and then to ₹330. However, upper Indian buyers in the consuming market informed of pepper availability at their doorstep for ₹325 per kg.

There were also allegations that importers are marketing the commodity as Karnataka pepper to hide its identity.

IPSTA Cochin pepper rate: MG1 – ₹353 for garbled, New Pepper – ₹318.

Traders expect that the upcoming pepper crop would be good and the harvest takes place in March.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that pepper December futures rose 3.85 per cent or ₹12.60 when last traded at ₹327.40 on Wednesday