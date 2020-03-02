Festival season in Gulf perks up cardamom demand

Declining prices and the ensuing Ramadan demand seem to have prompted overseas buyers of cardamom. This is evident from the procurement of 25 per cent of the commodity by exporters, out of the 32 tonnes offered in the morning auctions at Bodinayakanur on Monday.

The recent price drop is an opportunity to explore the Gulf markets. With rates coming down, the price difference with the Guatemalan variety in the Gulf markets is now $5 per kg as against $10 earlier, traders said, adding that the downward price trend is expected to provide market stability and fetch more export revenue.

Cardamom exports from India up to December was only 500 tonnes because of high prices of the commodity as against 1,300 tonnes in the previous year, they said.

The surge in export demand can be linked to dropping prices and the upcoming festival season in GCC countries. Since the festival period this year falls in May, exporters would start procuring the commodity in March and April. Indian capsules are in great demand in Gulf countries because of its superior quality.

Few export, sub-suppliers and direct exporters have participated in today’s auctions, which indicates there is some renewed demand in the Gulf countries. Some shipments were sent last week, which will reach the Gulf coasts in mid-March. There is still not much stock available to fulfil the seasonal demand. As a few countries are facing Coronavirus threat, it may affect shipments, an exporter said.

Iran, one of the active markets for Indian cardamom, may not be active until the situation improves. Kuwait seems to be very active, especially after the Gulf Food Expo, preferring the Indian commodity to the Gautemalan, the exporter said, adding that there is a likely shortage of crop from Guatemala because of drought.

Arrivals in the auctions have shown sizeable improvement at 79.5 tonnes and the average price realisation was ₹2,985.