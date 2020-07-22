Commodities

Finger turmeric price improves

ERODE, July 22

For the second day in succession all the arrived turmeric bags at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society has been sold. This is due to the quality. ₹200 a quintal more was quoted for finger turmeric on Wednesday at the Regulated Marketing Committee and ₹100 a quintal more at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society. There is no change in price at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,369-6,259 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹4,611-5,619 a quintal.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,300-6,299 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹4,791-5,645 a quintal.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,410-6,133 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,159-5,705 a quintal.

