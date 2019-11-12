Firm trend in sugar market

The sugar market witnessed a firm trend on Tuesday. On Monday 24-25 mills sold 58,000-60,000 bags at ₹3,110- 3,210 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. Fright rates were steady at ₹70-90. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,222-3,342 and M-grade ₹3,420-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,215-3,295 and M-grade ₹3,375-3,500.