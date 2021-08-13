Five varieties of apples exported to Bahrain from HP

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
Five varieties of apples from Himachal Pradesh have been exported for the first time to Bahrain in a joint effort made by Agriculture and processed food production export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd (HPMC).
The five exported apple varieties--Royal Delicious, Dark Baron Gala, Scarlet Spur, Red Velox & Golden Delicious--have been sourced from the farmers of Himachal Pradesh and exported by APEDA registered DM Enterprises, according to an official release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Friday.
The apples will be showcased at the apple promotion programme organized by leading retailer, Al Jazira group, beginning August 15, in sync with 75th year of India’s independence celebration. “The apple promotion programme is also being organized for familiarising consumers in Bahrain about varieties of apples in India,” the release stated.
APEDA has been initiating measures to boost fruits and vegetables exports from the non-traditional regions and States. It has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports as well, the release said.
