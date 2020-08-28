Flood situation hits upcountry demand for pepper

The flood situation in many North Indian consuming markets has slowed down pepper demand.

This was reflected in the Kochi spot market where prices remained steady at ₹319 per kg for ungarbled varieties on an off-take of 12 tonnes.

According to traders, the Karnataka pepper prices that had gone up above Kerala and Tamil Nadu have now adjusted back to the realistic level, while Kerala prices held steadier.

Arrivals from Idukki were limited because of the declaration of containment zones, as processing units are operating with limited labour force. The activities in the market are expected to be seen after Onam holidays, traders said.

The government has recently issued orders that all the import consignments for re-exports needed to be tested by FSSAI. The order was implemented in other ports much earlier, but it appears to have bit late in Kochi Port, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices. Many import pepper consignments for re-exports are now unloaded at bonded warehouses for testing.