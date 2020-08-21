Flower prices up in Erode

The prices of flowers were increased on Friday.

“Because of the Ganesh Chathurthi festival, the prices of jasmine, Arabian jasmine (mullai), firecracker (Kanagambaram) and frangipani (Sambangi) increased on Friday at the Sathyamangalam Flower market. Only two tonnes of Jasmine arrived for sale and the buyers procured all the arrivals within two hours. Also they purchased all the arrived 500 kg of Arabian jasmine and 200 kg of firecracker flower for a higher price,” said Muthuswamy, President, Sathyamangalam Flower Cultivator Farmers’ Association.

He said the frangipani flower was sold at ₹80/kg on Wednesday, and today it fetched ₹170. The jasmine flower fetched ₹650/kg, while Arabian jasmine was sold at ₹270.

The flower farmers said only for the past one week they are getting good prices for their flowers due to the opening of small temples and also starting of marriage season.