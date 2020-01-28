FoodTech Kerala in Kochi from tomorrow

The tenth edition of FoodTech Kerala, the State’s leading food processing and packaging exhibition, will be held at Bolgatty Palace on January 30, 31 and Feb 1.

The expo, organised by Cruz Expos, is supported by the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP), Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Bureau of Indian Standards(BIS), and other leading agencies.

The expo is based on the theme ‘Farm to the Fork’ denoting the entire chain of the food industry, which includes the inception of food that mainly revolves around farms, to the process and finally, food on the table of the consumer.

The three-day exhibition will have stalls related to the food processing and packaging industry. It will also have participation from national and international companies and from the State industry department, which will set up an exclusive National SC/ST Pavilion for SMEs from this sector to showcase their products and services.

The expo will feature leading companies from the food sector, including technology providers, food processors, equipment companies and other important stakeholders.

Concurrent to the event, the FSSAI-FosTac Special Packaged Water Course will also be held. With the goal of educating food business owners from different sections of the food Industry, FSSAI has conceptualised FoSTaC-Food Safety Training and Certification programme.