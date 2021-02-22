Fresh buying lifts rubber

Spot rubber explored further highs on Monday. The commodity resumed the upward journey on fresh buying and short covering tracking the overall gains in major overseas markets and domestic futures on MCX.

According to observers, certain companies bought sheet rubber up to the prevailing levels during late trading hours.

RSS 4 firmed up to ₹160 (158) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade improved to ₹156 (154), as per dealers.

In futures, the natural rubber contract for February delivery firmed up to ₹163.50 (161.84) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) flared up to ₹174.84 (171.00) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹128.99 (123.09) and Latex to ₹111.31 (107.87) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

The most active natural rubber contract for May delivery was up 415 Yuan (₹4,654.59) from previous day's settlement price to close at 15,840 Yuan (₹177,659.90) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:160 (158); RSS 5: 155 (154); ISNR20: 146 (144) and Latex (60% drc): 121 (118).

Planting materials

Rubber growers can contact Rubber Board Call Centre to seek information about the distribution of planting materials from Rubber Board nurseries. Moncy P Kurian, Assistant Development Officer, Rubber Board, will answer the questions on the subject on February 24 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The call centre number is 0481 - 2576622.

According to a press release issued by the Board, the call centre service is available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days. Information about the services of the Board and also technical advice regarding cultivation, production, processing, etc can be regularly sought from this Centre which is functioning at Rubber Board Head Office, Kottayam.