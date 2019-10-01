Fresh crisis brewing in NCDEX castor contract

Dvara KGFS raises ₹70 crore in Series E
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
Fresh crisis seems to be brewing in settlement of castor seed contract in NCDEX with its subsidiary National Clearing Corporation Ltd (NCCL) making frequent changes in settlement process and reversing the same as the castor prices hit the lower circuit continuously for last few days, reflecting the dynamics of the developing situation. Traders expect a default of Rs 100 crore in the contract expires on October 18.
On Tuesday, NCCL used the option of contract tear-up (compulsory closure of trading position) to restore matched book. The clearing corporation said it will select the short positions in Castor Seed contracts and on a pro-rata basis, allocate the positions for tear up.
Compensation will be paid to the non-defaulting members whose contracts have been selected for tear up. The compensation shall be paid at 12 per cent on dDaily sSettlement pPrice of respective Castor Seed contracts as on September 30.
The partial tear up trades will be executed at the daily settlement price of respective contract of Castor Seed as on September 30. The compensation will be settled through credit in the settlement account on October 3, it said.
The exchange also conducted a special auction for sale of 23,870 tonnes of castor for an hour to close out the buy positions of members who have failed to meet their margin obligations. Similarly, rolled back the 5 per cent additional margin on both buy and sell side within two days of its announcement late last month.
A mail sent by BusinessLine to both NCDEX an NCCL remained unanswered.
Narinder Wadhwa, President of Commodity Participants Association of India said the clearing corporation is clueless on how to tackle the situation and is making frequent adhoc decision impacting the market.
In a meeting along with SEBISebi and the exchange, CPAI had suggested levy of 50 per cent additional margin on the sell side but the exchange had put only 20 per cent which the traders sitting on 16 per cent profit easily absorbed, said Wadhwa who is also the Managing Director of SKI Group.
Unfortunately, he said the crisis in castor contract on NCDEXcdex is pulling down spot market prices when the farmers are about to bring their kharif harvest for selling.
Castor seed contract has fallen from a high of Rs 5,900 a quintal early September to current level of Rs 4,638 after hitting the lower circuit for last on week.
Wadhwa said as castor is a narrow commodity with market value of Rs 1,600 crore, a few traders can come together and jack up prices easily in futures market. Exchanges levy few restrictions when agriculture commodity prices move up unilaterally.
In fact, Wadhwa said the association had told the exchange to levy client-wise margin rather than putting it on trading and clearing member.
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
Arali Ventures invests at seed stage in start-ups
A clutch of investors is organising intense sessions bringing together experienced entrepreneurs and industry ...
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Since the beginning of September, the commodity market has been under pressure, with the highly traded base ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...