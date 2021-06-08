Fresh uptick in cottonseed oilcake futures

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The continuous futures contract of cottonseed oilcake (COCUDAKL) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has rallied from about ₹1,800 in early November last year. The contract has carried over thetrend to 2021 and gained steadily untilMarch last week. After marking a high of ₹2,889, the futures began moving downhill.
The decline was sharp wherein the contract dropped to ₹2,411 within a couple of weeks. That is, the contract lost nearly 17 per cent. But ₹2,400 being a support, the fall was arrested following which the contract entered brief consolidation phase. Notably, the contract has been consistently bouncing off the 21-day moving average support, which coincided at ₹2,400 before a week. On the back of this, the contract started to gain momentum resulting in the bulls lifting the futures above the resistance of ₹2,700. Also, it broke out of the prior high of ₹2,889 on Monday with considerable volume and closed above ₹3,000-mark, a positive signal. Further, the average directional index (ADX) is showing a strong uptrend. Hence, one can consider taking fresh long positions in futures (July expiry) with stop-loss at ₹2,920. Potential near-term target can be ₹3,160. Above this level, it can touch ₹3,200.
