The price of jet fuel, or ATF, on Friday, was hiked by 3.3 per cent, and the rate of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants increased by ₹62 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends.

According to state-owned fuel retailers, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) increased by ₹2,941.5 per kilolitre, or 3.3 per cent, to ₹90,538.72 per kg in the national capital.

The hike comes after two rounds of reduction that had taken the rates to their lowest this year.

ATF price on October 1 was cut by 6.3 per cent (₹5,883 per kl) and by ₹4,495.5 per kl, or 4.58 per cent on September 1.

The ATF rate in Mumbai was increased to ₹84,642.91 per kl on Friday from ₹81,866.13 previously.

Price hike for commercial LPG

Oil firms also increased the price of commercial LPG by ₹62 to ₹1,802 per 19-kg cylinder.

This is the fourth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG prices. Prices were hiked by ₹48.5 to ₹1,740 on October 1. Before that, rates were increased by ₹6.5 per cylinder on August 1 and by ₹39 on September 1. The four rounds of increase follow four monthly price reductions.

In four price reductions, rates were cut by ₹148 per 19-kg cylinder, and now, in four rounds of increase, prices have gone up by ₹156 per bottle.

Commercial LPG now costs ₹1,754.50 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, ₹1,911.50 in Kolkata and ₹1,964.50 in Chennai.

No change for domestic users

However, the rate of cooking gas used in domestic households remained unchanged at ₹803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen. Rates had been cut by ₹2 per litre in mid-March. Petrol costs ₹94.72 a litre in Delhi, while diesel is priced at ₹87.62.