Global aluminium output rises 2.1% year-on-year in July

Global primary aluminium output in July rose 2.06 per cent year-on-year to 5.848 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.
The estimated Chinese production was 3.468 million tonnes in July, the IAI said.
Published on
August 22, 2022
