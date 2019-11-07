Global black tea production up, thanks to India

Merc launches the V-Class Elite
Global black tea production so far this calendar has increased by 23.81 million kg (mkg), thanks to India heading towards a record output even though Kenya has recorded a loss in production.
“According to our compilation of the latest production data received from various producing countries, the global black tea output so far this year has increased to 1,624.41 mkg from 1,600.60 mkg in 2018,” Rajesh Gupta, compiler of Global Tea Digest, told BusinessLine.
This increase of 23.81 mkg marked a gain of 1.49 per cent.
The increase would have been higher had it not been for a fall of as much as 22.46 mkg or 7.40 per cent in Kenya, where the production dropped to 281.24 mkg from 303.70 mkg due to unfavourable weather conditions during much of this year.
“India has produced 1006.36 mkg against 979.20 mkg in 2018, marking an increase of 27.16 mkg or 2.77 per cent,” Gupta said.
Production would have been higher had it not been for a fall of 4.57 mkg or 2.88 per cent in South India where the output dropped to 153.93 mkg from 158.50 mkg due to adverse weather in Tamil Nadu.
North Indian production rose by as much as 31.73 mkg or 3.87 per cent to reach 852.43 mkg from 820.70 mkg.
Collectively, India is heading for record production this calendar. Producers anticipate output reaching an all-time high level of 1,365 mkg against 1,339 mkg in 2018.
Sri Lanka’s output increased by 8.83 mkg or 3.97 per cent to reach 230.97 mkg from 222.14 mkg.
India topped the global black tea production table with Kenya at a distant second and Sri Lanka, third.
