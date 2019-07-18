Commodities

Global cues drive soya down

July 18, 2019

Barring groundnut and cotton oils, the majority of oils traded low on weak global cues and physical demand with soya refinedquoted at ₹732-33 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹690-95. Palm oil (Indore) ruled at ₹615, while cotton oil (Gujarat) was quoted at 753-55 for 10 kg. Groundnut oil, on the other hand, ruled at ₹1,110-1,120 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds ruled at ₹3,650-3,700, while raida was quoted at ₹3,450-3,500 a quintal. In futures, mustard seeds were quoted lower with its July and August contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,619 and ₹3,636.

