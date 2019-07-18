Global cues drive soya down

Barring groundnut and cotton oils, the majority of oils traded low on weak global cues and physical demand with soya refinedquoted at ₹732-33 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹690-95. Palm oil (Indore) ruled at ₹615, while cotton oil (Gujarat) was quoted at 753-55 for 10 kg. Groundnut oil, on the other hand, ruled at ₹1,110-1,120 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds ruled at ₹3,650-3,700, while raida was quoted at ₹3,450-3,500 a quintal. In futures, mustard seeds were quoted lower with its July and August contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,619 and ₹3,636.