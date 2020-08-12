Global pepper prices on an upward trend

Pepper prices have started moving up globally, thanks to increased buying activities in the international markets.

Sri Lankan pepper prices was up by $400 per tonne, touching $3300-3500, while the rates of Vietnam, Indonesia and Brazil are also reporting an increase of $300-400 per tonne. Overall, there is a surge in procurement globally, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

The Indian domestic market is also reported to be active in view of the ensuing festival demand. All sections of the trade are in a mood to cover their requirements as they are not expecting any downward price trend in the near future, he said.

The Kochi market was up by ₹1 per kg at Rs315 per kg for ungarbled on Wednesday and the farming community appears to be holding the crop, anticipating a further rise in prices, Shamji said. This is evident from the arrivals in the market, which was only at seven tonnes. The prices of Karnataka pepper are reported to be higher than Kerala due to good demand for bolder berries.

Moreover, heavy rains and landslides in the high ranges has hampered truck movement, bringing pepper to the market. Since the market is witnessing a good demand, he said the prices are expected to go up.

IPSTA Black pepper rates.

MG1 – ₹335 ; UNG-₹315 ; 500 G/L – ₹305 ; Arrival/Off-take – 7 tonnes