Global steel output drops 10% in Nov as China plays spoilsport

Global steel production dropped nearly 10 per cent in November this year compared with the same period a year ago with China being the major factor as its output dropped 22 per cent.

World Steel Organisation (worldsteel) data on Wednesday showed global steel production for 64 countries dropped to 143.3 million tonnes (mt) in November this year by 9.9 per cent compared with 158.3 mt a year ago. However, the fall was lower compared with October’s 10.6 per cent.

For the January-November period, world steel production has been estimated at 1,752.5 mt — up 4.5 per cent during the year-ago period.

India produces more

Indian steel production continued to increase, with the output rising by 2.2 per cent in November to 9.8 mt. In October, production increased by 2.4 per cent.

For the January-November period, India’s steel production increased by 19.3 per cent to 107.3 mt - globally the highest growth during the period.

Chinese production

China was the main drag with its production dropping by 22 per cent to 69.3 mt against 87.7 mt a year ago, worldsteel data showed. This is the fifth consecutive month that steel output dropped in China.

The drop was not as sharp as in October when the output fell by 23.3 per cent. Production in China dropped by 21.2 per cent in September. During the 11-month period, its production slipped further by 2.6 per cent to 946.4 mt.

Steel production in the US picked up in November and the rise was highest globally at 13.8 per cent to 7.2 mt. For the January-November period, the production is nearly 18.9 per cent up at 78.8 mt. Japan and Russia, too, saw a significant rise in production by 10.7 per cent and 9.4 per cent, respectively, to 8 mt and an estimated 6.5 mt.

For the January-November period, Japan steel output was up 16.8 per cent to 88.4 mt, while that of Russia by 7.1 per cent to 69.7 mt.

Iron ore gains

The global rise in steel production has resulted in iron ore prices increasing by about 35 per cent in the past month. Currently, iron ore with 63.5 per cent iron content is quoted at $122 a tonne for delivery in Tianjin.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore futures for delivery in February were settled at 689.5 Chinese yuan ($108.23) a tonne. A month ago, futures quoted at 587 yuan ($91.86) a tonne.

Globally, steel production’s increase is seen as sign of demand return. Prices of TMT steel bars have increased by 10 per cent, while pig iron prices, which had dropped early this year, are near the peak levels.