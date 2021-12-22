Global steel output drops 10% in Nov as China plays spoilsport

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Global steel production dropped nearly 10 per cent in November this year compared with the same period a year ago with China being the major factor as its output dropped 22 per cent.
World Steel Organisation (worldsteel) data on Wednesday showed global steel production for 64 countries dropped to 143.3 million tonnes (mt) in November this year by 9.9 per cent compared with 158.3 mt a year ago. However, the fall was lower compared with October’s 10.6 per cent.
For the January-November period, world steel production has been estimated at 1,752.5 mt — up 4.5 per cent during the year-ago period.
Indian steel production continued to increase, with the output rising by 2.2 per cent in November to 9.8 mt. In October, production increased by 2.4 per cent.
For the January-November period, India’s steel production increased by 19.3 per cent to 107.3 mt - globally the highest growth during the period.
China was the main drag with its production dropping by 22 per cent to 69.3 mt against 87.7 mt a year ago, worldsteel data showed. This is the fifth consecutive month that steel output dropped in China.
The drop was not as sharp as in October when the output fell by 23.3 per cent. Production in China dropped by 21.2 per cent in September. During the 11-month period, its production slipped further by 2.6 per cent to 946.4 mt.
Steel production in the US picked up in November and the rise was highest globally at 13.8 per cent to 7.2 mt. For the January-November period, the production is nearly 18.9 per cent up at 78.8 mt. Japan and Russia, too, saw a significant rise in production by 10.7 per cent and 9.4 per cent, respectively, to 8 mt and an estimated 6.5 mt.
For the January-November period, Japan steel output was up 16.8 per cent to 88.4 mt, while that of Russia by 7.1 per cent to 69.7 mt.
The global rise in steel production has resulted in iron ore prices increasing by about 35 per cent in the past month. Currently, iron ore with 63.5 per cent iron content is quoted at $122 a tonne for delivery in Tianjin.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore futures for delivery in February were settled at 689.5 Chinese yuan ($108.23) a tonne. A month ago, futures quoted at 587 yuan ($91.86) a tonne.
Globally, steel production’s increase is seen as sign of demand return. Prices of TMT steel bars have increased by 10 per cent, while pig iron prices, which had dropped early this year, are near the peak levels.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...