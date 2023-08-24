Global crude steel production increased by 6.6 per cent in July to 158.5 million tonnes (mt) against 148.9 mt in the same period a year ago. For the January-July period, production in the 63 nations that account for 97 per cent of world steel output was pegged at 1103.2 mt, down 0.1 per cent.

According to the World Steel Association (worldsteel), top producer China produced 90.8 mt in July, up 11.5 per cent compared with the year-ago period. For the January-July period, China’s output was 2.5 per cent higher at 626.5 mt.

India reported a 14.3 per cent rise in production at 11.5 mt. Overall, for the January-June period, India’s steel output increased by nine per cent at 79.9 mt.

Korea and Brazil output slip

Steel production in Japan and United States went up by 0.9 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, to 7.4 mt and 6.9 mt. Output in South Korea and Brazil dropped by nine per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively, at 5.7 mt and 2.7 mt. Production in the US and Russia was pegged at 6.9 mt and 6.3 mt, respectively, up by 0.5 per cent and 5.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

Germany’s production took a slight dip, going down by 0.5 per cent to 3.0 mt. Turkey production has shot up 6.4 per cent at 2.9 mt but Iran’s output dipped by 1.5 per cent to two mt.