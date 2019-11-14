Global surplus impacts black pepper prices

The ongoing International Pepper Community meeting, declaring huge carry forward stocks in some producing countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia seems to have made an impact on black pepper prices, witnessing selling pressure.

The declining trend in prices has reported initially from Karnataka, which registered a drop of ₹310-315 per kg on Thursday from ₹325 per kg. The reports from Vietnam influenced traders to sell, Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said.

The emerging situation may have an impact on Kerala sellers too in a couple of days. As far as Kerala is concerned, the material is limited and will have to see the availability of pepper in the market in due course. However, the present climatic conditions are likely to help pepper berries to mature faster if there are no rains further, he said.

The quantity of arrivals for today’s pepper trade in Kochi was as low as at five tonnes. Pepper futures trend is showing some weakness on the daily chart, trade analysts said.