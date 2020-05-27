Commodities

Gold can suffer if risk-on environment persists

G Chandrashekhar | Updated on May 27, 2020 Published on May 27, 2020

Defying widespread expectations amid supportive conditions, gold has failed to decisively stay well above the psychological $1,700 per ounce level. Conditions for the yellow metal to gain are all in place — spread of Covid-19, serious concerns over global economic growth, renewed tensions between the US and China, not to speak of the humongous liquidity in the marketplace.

Demand destruction

Yet, the metal is struggling to stay close to $1,700/oz because of the creeping risk-on environment and massive demand destruction, especially in two of the world’s largest markets, China and India. So, what’s keeping gold still attractive? While import demand has all but dried up in the East, investment demand is picking up in the West.

Global economic indicators continue to show signs that the downturn may be bottoming out. The creeping risk-on environment following the flow of improved data is one reason that has for the time being capped the metal’s upside. Cities hitherto locked down are opening up. China is up and moving ahead.

No wonder, investors in the stock market are responding favourably by moving there. The moot question is whether the risk-on mood will sustain. If it does, then less-committed gold bulls and investors are sure to exit the metal and move to equities in greater numbers.

Imports down

Gold imports have hit the bottom. April seems to be worst month so far in terms of volume imported into China and India. The estimated inflow into China is a paltry five tonnes, while imports in the first quarter were an estimated 36 tonnes. According to reports, China exported gold in April, adding to global supplies.

India’s import performance was pathetic by past standards. For a country that imported several tens of tonnes of the yellow metal month after month for last 20 years, April arrivals were just at about 500 kg. This is clear demonstration that physical or jewellery demand in India has completely evaporated. Admittedly, lockdown contributed to supply disruption.

The cost of ₹47,000 per 10 grams is too high for any normal middle class household to pay. Rural India is now busy with kharif season operations. The ongoing national lockdown has exacerbated the situation. In other words, gold demand in the country stands destroyed at the current exorbitant levels. Anecdotal reports suggest increased sale of scrap gold to take advantage of the current high prices.

Price outlook

It stands to reason to believe that gold import in the months ahead will gradually pick up from the April low; but on current reckoning, the volume is most unlikely to witness any marked expansion given the price situation. Imports will continue to remain rather low by past standards in India and China both.

So, if the risk-on environment persists and equities continue to improve, gold may lose some of the sheen it has. The metal’s haven demand from investors may wane. Given that the weak physical demand is unlikely to improve anytime soon, that should encourage a price fall in gold as the months roll by. The downside risk to the yellow metal is as much as 10 per cent from the current levels.

The writer is a policy commentator and commodities market specialist. Views are personal.

Published on May 27, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pulses in bear grip

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.