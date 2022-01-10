Gold futures down ₹109 in opening trades

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Gold futures opened in the red on Monday, tracking global weakness in the yellow metal.
Gold futures on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened at ₹47,393 per 10 grams, marginally down by ₹59 as against the previous close of ₹47,452.
Silver futures opened in the red at ₹60,439 a kg, down by ₹168 from previous close of ₹60,607.
Trend for precious metals remains directionless
International gold stayed below $1,800 and inched lower to quote at $1,789.5 in early trades on Monday.
CME gold futures opened down at $1,796.4 an oz (a troy ounce is equal to 31.1 grams) on Monday. Gold stayed below the important psychological level of $1,800. The prices lost over $40 since the intra-day high of $1,830.7 recorded on Wednesday last week. Comex Gold Futures last quoted at $1,791.4 against previous close of $1,797.4.
The most active Comex Silver March contract opened at $22.385 an oz on Monday, flat against the previous close of $22.410.
MCX Gold February Futures opened in the red with marginal losses over the previous close. The yellow metal was last quoted at ₹47,343 per 10 grams, down ₹109 at 10.10 am Monday. The open interest for the February contract was 8,045 lots on Monday.
Base metals more precious than gold in 2021
MCX Silver Futures slipped further after opening in the red. Silver March contract was last quoted at ₹60,415 a kg, down ₹192 at 10.10 am on Monday. The open interest was recorded at 17,406 lots in the early trades on MCX.
Spot gold stayed below ₹48,000 and weakened further to quote at ₹47,583 per 10 grams of 999 purity fine gold as quoted by India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) on Friday.
Spot silver made heavy losses over the past week and slipped below ₹60,000 on Friday. The spot silver last quoted at ₹59,991 a kg.
US economic indicators such as employment data showed steady and strong economic recovery. Also, US Fed’s hints over faster rate hike regime put additional pressure on gold prices.
According to Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, COMEX gold traded marginally lower near $1,795/oz after a 0.5 per cent gain in the previous session.
“Gold trades marginally lower weighed down by higher US bond yields amid Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance. However, supporting price is mixed US jobs report, rising virus spread and concerns about health of Chinese economy. Gold fell sharply in last few days after failing to break past the $1,830/oz level but price has managed to hold above $1,780/oz. With mixed factors in place, price may remain range-bound near $1,800/oz. However, general bias may be on the downside as Fed’s stance may weigh on the US dollar.”
MCX Gold is expected in the range of ₹47,160-47,732, while silver is likely to hover around ₹59,735-61,161.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...