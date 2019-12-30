Commodities

Gold futures drop ₹60 to ₹39,020 per 10 gm

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 30, 2019 Published on December 30, 2019

Gold prices on Monday dropped ₹60 to ₹39,020 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their positions even as the metal gained overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by ₹60, or 0.15 per cent, to ₹39,020 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,566 lots.

The yellow metal for April delivery slipped ₹54, or 0.14 per cent, to ₹39,119 per 10 gram in 77 lots.

Analysts said despite positive overseas trend, weak sentiment at the domestic market led to fall in gold futures price.

Globally, gold was trading 0.02 per cent higher at $1,518.40 an ounce in New York.

Published on December 30, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil steady on trade pact optimism, stock draw; eyes on West Asia