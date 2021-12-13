Gold futures sustain weekly advances, open positive

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Gold futures opened flat on Monday, but sustained their weekly advances since the lows of early December.
February futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened at ₹48,191 per 10 grams, ₹27 up from the previous close of ₹48,164. The yellow metal gained during the past week from ₹47,914 to ₹48,164.
Gold futures have been on a steady upside on a weekly basis, since the lows reported at ₹47,401 on December 2. The upside is also supported by the firmer Comex gold due to inflation concerns in the US.
Silver futures for the March contract opened with modest gains on MCX at ₹61,350, up ₹199 from the previous close.
International gold-maintained its firmness above $1,780. The February Futures on CME opened at $1,784.2 per troy ounce or oz (equal to approx 31.1 grams) on Monday and inched up to hit $1,790 for an intra-day high and last quoted at $1,782.3.
The yellow metal found support from US November consumer price data, which rose at their fastest annual pace of 6.8 per cent (Year-on-Year) in nearly 40 years. The data also weakened the US Treasury bond yields and the dollar.
After a four-day losing streak over the last week, CME Silver March Futures opened firm at $22.195 an oz, recovering from the lows of $21.815 quoted on Friday.
MCX gold futures stayed in the ₹48,000 territory on a firmer global trend. The MCX February Futures on Monday traded flat with positive bias at ₹48,189, up ₹25 from the previous close of ₹48,164. Open interest for the February contract was 8756 lots, MCX data showed.
MCX Silver Futures moved up, tracking positive momentum in the overall bullion. The March futures contract was up ₹221 to at Rs 61,372. Open interest was at 13,820 lots in the opening hour on MCX.
In the spot markets, gold and silver weakened to slip below Rs 48,000. The yellow metal was last quoted at ₹47,816 per 10 grams (999 purity), as quoted by the India Bullion and Jewellers’ Association (IBJA). This was marginally lower than the ₹48,109 quoted on December 8.
Spot silver was last quoted at ₹60,155 a kg (999 purity), weaker than the ₹61,523 quoted last week.
Traders and investors would closely watch the monetary policy decisions of the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan during the week. Analysts expect gold to sustain above ₹48,200 and silver above ₹61,300
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...