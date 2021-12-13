Gold futures sustain weekly advances, open positive

Gold futures opened flat on Monday, but sustained their weekly advances since the lows of early December.

February futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened at ₹48,191 per 10 grams, ₹27 up from the previous close of ₹48,164. The yellow metal gained during the past week from ₹47,914 to ₹48,164.

Gold futures have been on a steady upside on a weekly basis, since the lows reported at ₹47,401 on December 2. The upside is also supported by the firmer Comex gold due to inflation concerns in the US.

Silver futures for the March contract opened with modest gains on MCX at ₹61,350, up ₹199 from the previous close.

Comex Gold sustains above 1,780

International gold-maintained its firmness above $1,780. The February Futures on CME opened at $1,784.2 per troy ounce or oz (equal to approx 31.1 grams) on Monday and inched up to hit $1,790 for an intra-day high and last quoted at $1,782.3.

The yellow metal found support from US November consumer price data, which rose at their fastest annual pace of 6.8 per cent (Year-on-Year) in nearly 40 years. The data also weakened the US Treasury bond yields and the dollar.

After a four-day losing streak over the last week, CME Silver March Futures opened firm at $22.195 an oz, recovering from the lows of $21.815 quoted on Friday.

MCX Gold futures stay firm

MCX gold futures stayed in the ₹48,000 territory on a firmer global trend. The MCX February Futures on Monday traded flat with positive bias at ₹48,189, up ₹25 from the previous close of ₹48,164. Open interest for the February contract was 8756 lots, MCX data showed.

MCX Silver Futures moved up, tracking positive momentum in the overall bullion. The March futures contract was up ₹221 to at Rs 61,372. Open interest was at 13,820 lots in the opening hour on MCX.

Spot gold, silver soften

In the spot markets, gold and silver weakened to slip below Rs 48,000. The yellow metal was last quoted at ₹47,816 per 10 grams (999 purity), as quoted by the India Bullion and Jewellers’ Association (IBJA). This was marginally lower than the ₹48,109 quoted on December 8.

Spot silver was last quoted at ₹60,155 a kg (999 purity), weaker than the ₹61,523 quoted last week.

Outlook

Traders and investors would closely watch the monetary policy decisions of the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan during the week. Analysts expect gold to sustain above ₹48,200 and silver above ₹61,300