Gold futures up on domestic cues

Gold prices rose by Rs 14 to Rs 37,930 per 10 gram in futures trade on Wednesday as speculators widened their bets on spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 14, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 37,930 per 10 gram in 16,255 lots. However, the yellow metal for delivery in February next year traded down by Rs 16, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 38,119 per 10 gram in 4,728 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on fresh positions built by participants. Globally, gold price was quoting 0.05 per cent lower at $ 1,489.90 an ounce in New York.