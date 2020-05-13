Gold in tight range, but bullish conditions are brewing

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Gold has been range-bound, moving marginally either side of $1,700 an ounce despite massive liquidity infusion, near-zero interest rate, steady ETF inflows and global economic uncertainty — all a sure recipe for a bull run.
But the precious metal looking for direction is no surprise (See BL Commentary April 28 ‘Gold struggling to break above $1,700/oz’). A combination of strong US dollar and extremely weak physical demand in major markets is seen keeping the market in check.
However, the market participants are closely watching two potential developments. Even while reducing interest rates, many central bankers seem to be open to lowering them below zero, that is announce negative interest rates, in order to shore up sagging economies.
There is now speculation about interest rates in the US moving to the negative territory. As of now they are near-zero. What the Federal Reserve would decide is, of course, anybody’s guess, although there seems to be pressure from the White House. On current reckoning, it seems unlikely anytime soon though. However, if the Fed announced negative interest rate, gold is sure to receive a big boost.
Another possible development is a new trade conflict between the US and China. President Trump is upset with China for the spread of coronavirus pandemic which has inflicted enormous damage on the US economy with massive job losses (more than 20 million jobs lost in April).
While trade between the two countries is continuing in terms of the phase one agreement signed earlier this year, there are underlying tensions. Any flare-up is sure to help the yellow metal.
Interestingly, the level of speculative interest is still nominal in the gold market. If anything, speculative investors are seen exiting gold as evidenced by the market regulator CFTC’s report of May 5. One explanation for the current lack of interest from speculators is their negative experience in March when gold prices slumped.
So, if speculative investors decide to jump on to the gold bandwagon for whatever reason, it will be a force multiplier for the precious metal. The ultra-loose monetary policy and escalation of national debt may encourage them to seek safe haven in gold.
So, where is gold going? If there is a marked directional change to gold prices it would be to the upside. When supportive factors come into play, gold has the potential to breach $1,800. However, it would be liquidity-driven and speculation-driven price rally as the physical side of the market is enervated and physical demand has all but evaporated.
Imports into two of the world’s largest consuming markets, China and India, have declined precipitously since the beginning of the year. There is massive demand compression at the current international rates, worsened by weak local currencies.
Investors have to remain cautious and not get carried away by some ultra-bullish forecasts of gold prices (as much as $3,000/oz) doing the rounds.
The writer is a policy commentator and commodities market specialist. Views are personal.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...